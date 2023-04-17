Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion

Commercial real estate in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
2
Bazar yanska silska rada
1
Salganska silska rada
1
Zatoka
1
5 properties total found
Commercialin Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Commercial
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
1 100 m²
€ 591,741
№ 2636. We offer a leisure center in the village for sale. Carolina Bug…
Commercialin Zatoka, Ukraine
Commercial
Zatoka, Ukraine
243 m²
€ 124,721
Комплекс зданий и сооружений в первой линии от моря. (Договор купли-продажи) Место распол…
Commercialin Salhany, Ukraine
Commercial
Salhany, Ukraine
1 700 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,381
Total area - 1700 sq. m. Located on 0,27 hectares in the village Salhany. Next to the big fa…
Commercialin Bazar yanska silska rada, Ukraine
Commercial
Bazar yanska silska rada, Ukraine
€ 8,193,330
250 hectares on the seashore
Commercialin Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Commercial
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
€ 50,070
Unique wind rose for windsurfing. Odessa region, Karolino Bugaz on the banks of the Dnieste…

