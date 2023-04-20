Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Tekirdağ, Turkey

Tekirdag
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotelin Tekirdag, Turkey
Hotel
Tekirdag, Turkey
450 m²
€ 770,000
BALIKESIR - AVSA ISLAND - BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE Our facility, which has been actively ope…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir