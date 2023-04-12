Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey

Commercial real estate in Turkey

hotels
100
offices
19
manufacture buildings
1
investment properties
1
shops
3
other
1
60 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,800,000
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
Hotel 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,606,400
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,885,000
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 24,200,000
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,725,000
Hotelin Datca, Turkey
Hotel
Datca, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 1,036,800
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
500 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 858,000
Villa building for 5 apartments by the sea in KESTEL for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya, K…
Commercial 1 roomin Esenyurt, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 236,100
Shoplifting in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirArea: Istanbul…
Commercial 1 roomin Mersin, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Mersin, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 121,800
Commercial area for a store in a complex in MERSİNArea: Mersin, Mezitli, TejaDistance to the…
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 13,750,000
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
600 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Beautiful 16-room hotel in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe hotel is located in the center …
Commercial 1 roomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 117 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 395,000
Two-storey store in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea…
Commercial 1 roomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 256 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 607,300
Shop in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, …
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
1/4 Floor
€ 902,000
Four-story building near the FAMILY DAMLATASH IN ALANIAArea: Antalya, AlanyaIn the Building:…
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
472 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 608,900
Shop facilities in the new premium complex in GÜLLER PINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler Pyn…
Commercial 1 roomin Payallar, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Payallar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 270,480
Commercial area for the store in the complex in PayallarArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarDista…
Commercial 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 520,400
Commercial Square in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, KadykyoyThe complex is located in one of the be…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 530 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,636,800
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 570 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,324,400
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,454,200
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 885,000
Shoplifting in the unique new premium quality complex in AntalyaArea: Antalya, Aksu, Altynta…
Officein Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
61 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 199,000
Wonderful office space in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 170The proje…
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
104 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 450,000
One-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bot…
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
305 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 650,000
Two-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bot…
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
602 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,250,000
Three-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, B…
Commercialin Cekmekoey, Turkey
Commercial
Cekmekoey, Turkey
247 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 689,400
Commercial premises for a store in a luxury complex in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Checkmake…
Officein Cekmekoey, Turkey
Office
Cekmekoey, Turkey
138 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 489,400
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
Commercialin Karakocali, Turkey
Commercial
Karakocali, Turkey
90 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 450,000
Commercial Square in a Luxury Complex under construction in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDi…
Commercialin Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
Commercial area in the under construction premium project in KARGICAKArea: Antalya, Alanya, …

