Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Sisli

Commercial real estate in Sisli, Turkey

1 property total found
Commercial in Sisli, Turkey
Commercial
Sisli, Turkey
91 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 431,900
Office in a luxury complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir