Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Offices

Offices for Sale in Turkey

commercial property
247
hotels
100
manufacture buildings
1
investment properties
1
shops
3
other
1
Office To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Officein Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
61 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 199,000
Wonderful office space in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 170The proje…
Officein Cekmekoey, Turkey
Office
Cekmekoey, Turkey
138 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 489,400
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
Office 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Office 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
Officein Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
61 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
Officein Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
Officein Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 171,000
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
Officein Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
61 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
Office 1 roomin Kepez, Turkey
Office 1 room
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 34,680

Regions with properties for sale

Kemer
Cekmekoey
Esenyurt
Mersin
Fatih
Merkez Mahallesi
Esentepe Mahallesi
Kadikoey
Menderes
Bodrum
Kaş
Kepez
Muratpasa
Manavgat
Datca
Gazipasa
Konyaalti
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
Ueskuedar
Kagithane

Properties features in Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir