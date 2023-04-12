UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
883
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Turkey
hotels
100
offices
19
manufacture buildings
1
investment properties
1
shops
3
other
1
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 320 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
320 Number of rooms
16 000 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 100,000,000
Hotel 28 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
28 Number of rooms
900 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
CAPACITY: 28 ROOMS HOTEL AREA: 806 M2 ANTALYA: 60 KM GENERAL INFORMATION: Main…
Hotel
Datca, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 1,036,800
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
Hotel
Yenikoey, Turkey
1 500 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
Office
Alanya, Turkey
61 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
Office
Alanya, Turkey
58 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
Office
Alanya, Turkey
61 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
Office
Alanya, Turkey
68 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 171,000
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Tersane Istanbul: The New Downtown of the City While every city has a downtown, Istanbul …
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
20 000 m²
€ 42,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 20.000 M2 ROOMS: 373 ANTALYA AIRPORT: 85 KM ALANYA CENTER: 32 KM SIT…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
10 000 m²
€ 37,500,000
TITLE DEED: 10.000 M2 ROOMS: 263 BEDS: 700 YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION:…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
89 000 m²
€ 72,500,000
HOTEL AREA: 89.000 M2 CAPACITY: 450 ROOMS LOCATION: DIRECT AT THE O…
Hotel
Kiris, Turkey
5 500 m²
€ 11,000,000
108 ROOMS IN TOTAL, OWN HOTEL BEACH 50 M AWAY FROM THE MAIN BUILDING TITLE DEED 5.500 …
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
35 000 m²
€ 57,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 35.000 M2 CAPACITY: 392 ROOMS / 950 BEDS LOCATION: DIRECTLY AT THE SEA …
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
€ 38,932,423
CAPACITY: 299 ROOMS BEACH: HOTEL PRIVATE BEACH OPENING: 2007 RENO…
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
1 100 m²
€ 5,000,000
BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE IN BODRUM AREA / AEGEAN COST HOTEL AREA: 1.100 M2 CAPACITY: 20…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
55 103 m²
€ 12,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 55.103 M2 CAPACITY: 349 ROOMS LOCATION: DIRECTLY AT THE …
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
11 763 m²
€ 24,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 11.736 m2 ROOMS: 178 PRIVATE BEACH: 150 m long YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION: 19…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
16 000 m²
€ 24,000,000
195 ROOMS IN TOTAL, TUNNEL TO THE HOTEL OWN SANDY BEACH TITLE DEED 16.000 M2 MAIN BUIL…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
163 000 m²
Price on request
GENERAL INFORMATION: LUXURY RESORT HOTEL, OVER 600 ROOMS, OVER 1400 BEDS. TOTAL HOTEL …
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
15 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY:164 ROOMS ALL INCLUSIVE CONSEPT, MAIN RESTAURANT, B…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
6 200 m²
€ 13,300,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: 210 ROOMS IN TOTAL, ALL INCLUSIVE, MAIN RESTAURANT, BARS / CAFE, …
Hotel
Cesme, Turkey
55 000 m²
€ 40,000,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: 235 ROOMS IN TOTAL (STANDART, FAMILY ROOMS, SUITES, KING SUITE…
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
8 000 m²
€ 6,870,428
HOTEL AREA: 8.000 M2 CAPACITY: 92 ROOMS BEACH: 750 M AWAY FROM THE …
Hotel
Tekirdag, Turkey
450 m²
€ 770,000
BALIKESIR - AVSA ISLAND - BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE Our facility, which has been actively ope…
Regions with properties for sale
Kepez
Muratpasa
Manavgat
Datca
Gazipasa
Konyaalti
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
Ueskuedar
Kagithane
Avcilar
Sisli
Kuecuekcekmece
Tekirdag
Konya
Mugla
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi
Istanbul
Izmir
Properties features in Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map