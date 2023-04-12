Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Turkey

25 properties total found
Hotel 320 roomsin Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 320 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
320 Number of rooms 16 000 m² Number of floors 17
€ 100,000,000
Hotel 28 roomsin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel 28 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
28 Number of rooms 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
CAPACITY: 28 ROOMS HOTEL AREA: 806 M2 ANTALYA: 60 KM GENERAL INFORMATION: Main…
Hotelin Datca, Turkey
Hotel
Datca, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 1,036,800
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
Hotelin Yenikoey, Turkey
Hotel
Yenikoey, Turkey
1 500 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
Officein Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
61 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
Officein Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
Officein Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
61 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
Officein Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 171,000
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
Commercialin Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Tersane Istanbul: The New Downtown of the City While every city has a downtown, Istanbul …
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
20 000 m²
€ 42,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 20.000 M2 ROOMS: 373 ANTALYA AIRPORT: 85 KM ALANYA CENTER: 32 KM SIT…
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
10 000 m²
€ 37,500,000
TITLE DEED:  10.000 M2 ROOMS:  263 BEDS:   700 YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION:…
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
89 000 m²
€ 72,500,000
HOTEL AREA:  89.000 M2 CAPACITY:  450 ROOMS LOCATION:   DIRECT AT THE O…
Hotelin Kiris, Turkey
Hotel
Kiris, Turkey
5 500 m²
€ 11,000,000
108 ROOMS IN TOTAL, OWN HOTEL BEACH 50 M AWAY FROM THE MAIN BUILDING TITLE DEED 5.500 …
Hotelin Derekoey, Turkey
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
35 000 m²
€ 57,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 35.000 M2 CAPACITY: 392 ROOMS / 950 BEDS LOCATION: DIRECTLY AT THE SEA …
Hotelin Derekoey, Turkey
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
€ 38,932,423
CAPACITY:  299 ROOMS BEACH:  HOTEL PRIVATE BEACH OPENING:  2007 RENO…
Hotelin Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
1 100 m²
€ 5,000,000
BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE IN BODRUM AREA / AEGEAN COST HOTEL AREA: 1.100 M2 CAPACITY: 20…
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
55 103 m²
€ 12,000,000
HOTEL AREA:  55.103 M2 CAPACITY:  349 ROOMS LOCATION:  DIRECTLY AT THE …
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
11 763 m²
€ 24,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 11.736 m2 ROOMS: 178 PRIVATE BEACH: 150 m long YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION: 19…
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
16 000 m²
€ 24,000,000
195 ROOMS IN TOTAL, TUNNEL TO THE HOTEL OWN SANDY BEACH TITLE DEED 16.000 M2 MAIN BUIL…
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
163 000 m²
Price on request
GENERAL INFORMATION: LUXURY RESORT HOTEL, OVER 600 ROOMS, OVER 1400 BEDS. TOTAL HOTEL …
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
15 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY:164 ROOMS ALL INCLUSIVE CONSEPT, MAIN RESTAURANT, B…
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
6 200 m²
€ 13,300,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: 210 ROOMS IN TOTAL,  ALL INCLUSIVE, MAIN RESTAURANT, BARS / CAFE, …
Hotelin Cesme, Turkey
Hotel
Cesme, Turkey
55 000 m²
€ 40,000,000
GENERAL INFORMATION:  235 ROOMS IN TOTAL (STANDART, FAMILY ROOMS, SUITES, KING SUITE…
Hotelin Derekoey, Turkey
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
8 000 m²
€ 6,870,428
HOTEL AREA:  8.000 M2 CAPACITY:   92 ROOMS BEACH:  750 M AWAY FROM THE …
Hotelin Tekirdag, Turkey
Hotel
Tekirdag, Turkey
450 m²
€ 770,000
BALIKESIR - AVSA ISLAND - BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE Our facility, which has been actively ope…

