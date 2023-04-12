UAE
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 10,725,000
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 24,200,000
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,885,000
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
Hotel 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,606,400
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 8,800,000
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 13,750,000
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
600 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Beautiful 16-room hotel in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe hotel is located in the center …
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,454,200
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 570 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,324,400
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 530 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 4,636,800
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1 800 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 10,450,000
4-Star Hotel with 160 rooms on the first line of the sea in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Ko…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1 676 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 2,035,000
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
Hotel
Yenikoey, Turkey
1 500 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
Hotel 146 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
146 Number of rooms
2 500 m²
€ 9,500,000
Hotel 50 rooms
Lara, Turkey
50 Number of rooms
1 m²
€ 245,090
