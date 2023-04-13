UAE
Commercial real estate in Marmara Region, Turkey
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial 1 room
Esenyurt, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
64 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 236,100
Shoplifting in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirArea: Istanbul…
Commercial 1 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
256 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 607,300
Shop in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, …
Commercial 1 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
117 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 395,000
Two-storey store in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea…
Commercial
Cekmekoey, Turkey
247 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 689,400
Commercial premises for a store in a luxury complex in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Checkmake…
Office
Cekmekoey, Turkey
138 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 489,400
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
183 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,179,700
Commercial premises in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbu…
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
187 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,207,600
Large commercial premises in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: I…
Commercial
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
254 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 639,600
Commercial real estate for your business in the most popular and rapidly growing area of Ist…
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
60 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 212,700
Commercial real estate for shops and other business in the investment-attractive area of Küç…
Commercial
Ueskuedar, Turkey
283 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,353,600
Shoplifting in a luxury complex near the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Barb…
Commercial
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
60 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 213,600
Office space in a prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviThe…
Commercial
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
148 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 652,900
Shoplifting in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviTh…
Commercial
Sisli, Turkey
91 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 431,900
Office in a luxury complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located …
