Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Manavgat
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Manavgat, Turkey

Manavgat
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotelin Manavgat, Turkey
Hotel
Manavgat, Turkey
13 000 m²
€ 25,000,000
HOTEL AREA:  13.000 M2 (11.039 + 2.000) CAPACITY:  335 ROOMS OPENING:  …
Hotelin Kumkoey, Turkey
Hotel
Kumkoey, Turkey
€ 6,700,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY: 153 ROOMS LOCATION: CLOSE TO SIDE CENTER / YACHT MARINA…

Properties features in Manavgat, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir