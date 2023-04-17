Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Kemer, Turkey

Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
10 000 m²
€ 37,500,000
TITLE DEED:  10.000 M2 ROOMS:  263 BEDS:   700 YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION:…
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
89 000 m²
€ 72,500,000
HOTEL AREA:  89.000 M2 CAPACITY:  450 ROOMS LOCATION:   DIRECT AT THE O…
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
55 103 m²
€ 12,000,000
HOTEL AREA:  55.103 M2 CAPACITY:  349 ROOMS LOCATION:  DIRECTLY AT THE …
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
11 763 m²
€ 24,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 11.736 m2 ROOMS: 178 PRIVATE BEACH: 150 m long YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION: 19…
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
163 000 m²
Price on request
GENERAL INFORMATION: LUXURY RESORT HOTEL, OVER 600 ROOMS, OVER 1400 BEDS. TOTAL HOTEL …
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
15 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY:164 ROOMS ALL INCLUSIVE CONSEPT, MAIN RESTAURANT, B…

