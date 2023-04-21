Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kadikoey, Turkey

2 properties total found
Hotel 320 rooms in Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 320 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
320 Number of rooms 16 000 m² Number of floors 17
€ 100,000,000
Commercial in Kadikoey, Turkey
Commercial
Kadikoey, Turkey
137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,997,700
New commercial premises in a cozy area by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kadykyoy, Jadde…
