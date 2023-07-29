Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Istanbul, Turkey

Kuecuekcekmece
5
Kagithane
4
Cekmekoey
3
Esenyurt
3
Kadikoey
3
13 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Esenyurt, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoplifting in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirArea: Istanbul…
€ 236,100
Commercial 1 room in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 256 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, …
€ 607,300
Commercial 1 room in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey store in a new complex with a unique design solution and location in IstanbulArea…
€ 395,000
Commercial in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Commercial
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for a store in a luxury complex in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Checkmake…
€ 689,400
Office in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Office
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
€ 489,400
Commercial in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
Large commercial premises in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: I…
€ 1,207,600
Commercial in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbu…
€ 1,179,700
Commercial in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial real estate for your business in the most popular and rapidly growing area of Ist…
€ 639,600
Commercial in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial real estate for shops and other business in the investment-attractive area of Küç…
€ 212,700
Commercial in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Commercial
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Area 283 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoplifting in a luxury complex near the Bosphorus in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Yuskudar, Barb…
€ 1,353,600
Commercial in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Office space in a prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviThe…
€ 213,600
Commercial in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoplifting in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, TopselviTh…
€ 652,900
Commercial in Sisli, Turkey
Commercial
Sisli, Turkey
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Office in a luxury complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located …
€ 431,900

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

hotels
offices
shops
