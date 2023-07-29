Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Shops for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Kagithane
3
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€ 461,765
Hotel in Yenikoey, Turkey
Hotel
Yenikoey, Turkey
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
€ 3,165,964
Office in Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
€ 164,055
Shop 7 bedrooms in Gemlik, Turkey
Shop 7 bedrooms
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop with a Ready Tenant and Rental Income in Bursa Gemlik. The shop for sale in Bursa Gemli…
€ 199,037
Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Area 16 000 m²
195 ROOMS IN TOTAL, TUNNEL TO THE HOTEL OWN SANDY BEACH TITLE DEED 16.000 M2 MAIN BUIL…
€ 21,777,494
Commercial 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment 2 + 1 for office in GÜLLERPINARIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraDistance to the…
€ 142,468
Hotel in Antalya, Turkey
Hotel
Antalya, Turkey
The hotel is located near the private beach in Antalya. Built in 2003, the last restoratio…
€ 115,000,000
Commercial in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Commercial
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for a store in a luxury complex in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Checkmake…
€ 661,399
Hotel in Kumkoey, Turkey
Hotel
Kumkoey, Turkey
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY: 153 ROOMS LOCATION: CLOSE TO SIDE CENTER / YACHT MARINA…
€ 6,079,551
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoplifting in the unique new premium quality complex in AntalyaArea: Antalya, Aksu, Altynta…
€ 849,054
Commercial 1 room in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial Square in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, KadykyoyThe complex is located in one of the be…
€ 499,263
Hotel in Derekoey, Turkey
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
Area 8 000 m²
HOTEL AREA:  8.000 M2 CAPACITY:   92 ROOMS BEACH:  750 M AWAY FROM THE …
€ 6,798,750

