UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
1863
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Turkey
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Shop
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Turkey
Marmara Region
Shops
Pool Shops for sale in Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane
3
Shop
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€ 461,765
Recommend
Hotel
Yenikoey, Turkey
1 500 m²
1/3
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
€ 3,165,964
Recommend
Office
Alanya, Turkey
68 m²
1/1
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
€ 164,055
Recommend
Shop 7 bedrooms
Gemlik, Turkey
7
400 m²
1/1
Shop with a Ready Tenant and Rental Income in Bursa Gemlik. The shop for sale in Bursa Gemli…
€ 199,037
Recommend
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
16 000 m²
195 ROOMS IN TOTAL, TUNNEL TO THE HOTEL OWN SANDY BEACH TITLE DEED 16.000 M2 MAIN BUIL…
€ 21,777,494
Recommend
Commercial 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
110 m²
1/1
Apartment 2 + 1 for office in GÜLLERPINARIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraDistance to the…
€ 142,468
Recommend
Hotel
Antalya, Turkey
The hotel is located near the private beach in Antalya. Built in 2003, the last restoratio…
€ 115,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Cekmekoey, Turkey
247 m²
1/1
Commercial premises for a store in a luxury complex in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Checkmake…
€ 661,399
Recommend
Hotel
Kumkoey, Turkey
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY: 153 ROOMS LOCATION: CLOSE TO SIDE CENTER / YACHT MARINA…
€ 6,079,551
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
300 m²
1/1
Shoplifting in the unique new premium quality complex in AntalyaArea: Antalya, Aksu, Altynta…
€ 849,054
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1
105 m²
1/1
Commercial Square in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, KadykyoyThe complex is located in one of the be…
€ 499,263
Recommend
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
8 000 m²
HOTEL AREA: 8.000 M2 CAPACITY: 92 ROOMS BEACH: 750 M AWAY FROM THE …
€ 6,798,750
Recommend
Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey
commercial property
hotels
offices
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL