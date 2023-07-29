UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
1863
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Turkey
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Shop
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Turkey
Marmara Region
Shops
Mountain View Shops for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane
3
Shop
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Shop
Guengoeren, Turkey
20 m²
4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€ 424,943
Recommend
Shop
Lara, Turkey
330 m²
1/3
Spacious Commercial Property Within a Shopping Mall Offering High Rental Yield in Antalya Ku…
€ 223,916
Recommend
Office
Istanbul, Turkey
135 m²
65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€ 749,373
Recommend
Hotel
Esenyurt, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next t…
€ 79,568
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
1/4
Four-story building near the FAMILY DAMLATASH IN ALANIAArea: Antalya, AlanyaIn the Building:…
€ 865,364
Recommend
Hotel 245 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
245
11
Tesisler 245 otel odası 2 restoran ve 2 bar/dinlenme odası Tam donanımlı SPA salon…
€ 130,666,524
Recommend
Investment 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
3
3
150 m²
9
€ 861,175
Recommend
Office
Alanya, Turkey
68 m²
1/1
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
€ 164,055
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
270 m²
1/1
Shop in Alanya for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliMAGAZIN FOR SALE OF A SQUARE OF 270 M…
€ 364,086
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
2
90 m²
10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€ 525,456
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
138 m²
1/1
Shoproom in the new residence in DemirtashArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the se…
€ 335,784
Recommend
Office
Mahmutlar, Turkey
185 m²
2
Office spaceIn Mahmutlar Alanya, a two-story + basement office is for sale. The area of the …
€ 453,698
Recommend
Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey
commercial property
hotels
offices
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL