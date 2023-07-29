Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Shops

Mountain View Shops for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Kagithane
3
Shop To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shop in Guengoeren, Turkey
Shop
Guengoeren, Turkey
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€ 424,943
Shop in Lara, Turkey
Shop
Lara, Turkey
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Commercial Property Within a Shopping Mall Offering High Rental Yield in Antalya Ku…
€ 223,916
Office in Istanbul, Turkey
Office
Istanbul, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€ 749,373
Hotel in Esenyurt, Turkey
Hotel
Esenyurt, Turkey
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next t…
€ 79,568
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/4
Four-story building near the FAMILY DAMLATASH IN ALANIAArea: Antalya, AlanyaIn the Building:…
€ 865,364
Hotel 245 rooms in Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 245 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 245
Number of floors 11
  Tesisler 245 otel odası 2 restoran ve 2 bar/dinlenme odası Tam donanımlı SPA salon…
€ 130,666,524
Investment 2 bedrooms in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Investment 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 861,175
Office in Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
€ 164,055
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop in Alanya for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliMAGAZIN FOR SALE OF A SQUARE OF 270 M…
€ 364,086
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€ 525,456
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
Shoproom in the new residence in DemirtashArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the se…
€ 335,784
Office in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Office spaceIn Mahmutlar Alanya, a two-story + basement office is for sale. The area of the …
€ 453,698

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

commercial property
hotels
offices
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir