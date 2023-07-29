Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Kuecuekcekmece
5
Kagithane
4
Cekmekoey
3
Esenyurt
3
Kadikoey
3
8 properties total found
Shop in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Shop
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€ 404,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€ 464,000
Office in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€ 369,000
Commercial real estate in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial real estate
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€ 17,880,000
Office 1 bedroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 29
Luxurious Offices in a Prime Location in Istanbul Maltepe. The chic offices with premium fea…
€ 1,215,000
Investment 2 bedrooms in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Investment 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 861,175
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
€ 2,266,250
Commercial in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Tersane Istanbul: The New Downtown of the City While every city has a downtown, Istanbul …
Price on request

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

hotels
offices
shops
