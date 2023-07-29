Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Other

Pool Commercial property for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

commercial property
85
hotels
9
offices
23
shops
18
Other To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Office in Avcilar, Turkey
Office
Avcilar, Turkey
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 8
Commercial Properties Near E-5 Highway in Avcilar Istanbul. Commercial properties for sale i…
€ 140,321
Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/1
Family hotel 6 apartmentsArea: Antalya, Alanya, CharsDistance to the sea: 2000One TAPU sells…
€ 812,597
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/6
Six-story building near the sea in the center of Alanya for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya…
€ 2,321,707
Hotel in Antalya, Turkey
Hotel
Antalya, Turkey
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KALEICI – ANTALYA CENTER (OLD TOWN) 66 ROOMS IN TOTAL, HISTORICAL…
€ 6,183,691
Office 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€ 240,834
Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Turkey. Alanya Hotel in. Alanya Deluxe is an all-inclusive hotel in Alanya, 100m from its ow…
€ 38,171,711
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
New Construction Store in DAMLATAŞArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sarai3 floors in the new building#1318
€ 606,810
Commercial in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
PROJECT DETAILS SKY-053 , is designed with an extraordinary concept of luxury and sophist…
€ 67,988
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 792,163
Hotel in Datca, Turkey
Hotel
Datca, Turkey
Floor 1/1
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
€ 994,688
Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Turkey Alanya Aparthotel (from 10 % per annum) Offer for investors! Residential complex with…
€ 6,332,911
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 602 m²
Floor 1/3
Three-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, B…
€ 1,199,229
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir