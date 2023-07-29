Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Other

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

commercial property
85
hotels
9
offices
23
shops
18
Other To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 bedroom in Aegean Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
€ 41
Shop 3 bedrooms in Karakocali, Turkey
Shop 3 bedrooms
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€ 293,579
Investment 10 bedrooms in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Investment 10 bedrooms
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 23
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT   Designed with passion built with quality award winning civi…
€ 1,978,579
Hotel in Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
Area 10 000 m²
TITLE DEED:  10.000 M2 ROOMS:  263 BEDS:   700 YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION:…
€ 33,126,918
Office 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€ 1,930,654
Commercial 1 room in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Accommodation for a store with the right to obtain citizenship in ŞEKERHANEArea: Antalya, Al…
€ 263,830
Commercial 1 room in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
Commercial real estate in Turkey has been becoming increasingly popular among foreign invest…
€ 225,000
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 450 m²
Floor 3/3
New building for a store in Alanya Area: Antalya, AlanyaNew building for a store in Alanya, …
€ 606,810
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
Shop for sale in the center of Alanya Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraShop 2 floors for s…
€ 506,554
Shop in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Turn Key Shop on the Main Street in Istanbul Basaksehir. The key-ready shop is in a mixed pr…
€ 315,473
Office in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 269 m²
Commercial Shops Located in Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Shops are located in one of the most…
€ 1,253,930
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Charming two-story commercial premises in ALANYAArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 10…
€ 88,647
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir