Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel
Istanbul, Turkey
Turkey.Istanbul Hotel in the old town of the current, very cozy 5-storey hotel in the most p…
€ 6,736,184
Shop in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties…
€ 643,883
Commercial in Sisli, Turkey
Commercial
Sisli, Turkey
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Office in a luxury complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located …
€ 414,358
Office 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 4
Environmentally-Friendly Building for Sale in Istanbul Uskudar. The building in Istanbul is …
€ 3,532,899
Shop 3 bedrooms in Karakocali, Turkey
Shop 3 bedrooms
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€ 293,579
Office in Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 153,501
Office in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€ 367,222
Shop in Alan, Turkey
Shop
Alan, Turkey
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 4
Shop Close to the Sea on the Bustled Location of Muratpaşa Antalya The shop is located in th…
€ 265,714
Shop in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Tenanted Shop for Sale Near Metro in Istanbul Bagcilar. Investment shop is located in Bagcil…
€ 1,119,581
Hotel 20 bedrooms in Antalya, Turkey
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
5 star beach hotel near Konyaalti beach   The hotel is in a convenient location, half…
€ 1,000,000
Hotel in Kumkoey, Turkey
Hotel
Kumkoey, Turkey
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY: 153 ROOMS LOCATION: CLOSE TO SIDE CENTER / YACHT MARINA…
€ 6,079,551
Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Turkey.Alanya Residence - Hotel 5 ***** Offer for investors Purpose: purchase for the purpos…
€ 4,311,158
