UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
1863
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Turkey
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Turkey
Marmara Region
Offices
Mountain View Offices for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey
commercial property
85
hotels
9
shops
18
Office
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
20
20
This all-inclusive deluxe hotel is located in Alanya, 12 km from the beach. It features a …
€ 42,500,000
Recommend
Hotel
Istanbul, Turkey
Turkey.Istanbul Hotel in the old town of the current, very cozy 5-storey hotel in the most p…
€ 6,736,184
Recommend
Shop
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
220 m²
Tenanted Shop for Sale Near Metro in Istanbul Bagcilar. Investment shop is located in Bagcil…
€ 1,119,581
Recommend
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Antalya, Turkey
20
20
5 star beach hotel near Konyaalti beach The hotel is in a convenient location, half…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Sisli, Turkey
91 m²
1/1
Office in a luxury complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located …
€ 414,358
Recommend
Office 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2
78 m²
5/5
Excellent Duplex office 1 + 1 in Gazipaşa with separate kitchenArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazipa…
€ 143,907
Recommend
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
164 m²
Ready Commercial Properties in a Big Complex in Beylikdüzü. Located on the main street, comm…
€ 658,811
Recommend
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
15 000 m²
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY:164 ROOMS ALL INCLUSIVE CONSEPT, MAIN RESTAURANT, B…
€ 13,942,321
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
31 m²
1/1
Commercial area in the under construction premium project in KARGICAKArea: Antalya, Alanya, …
€ 134,314
Recommend
Hotel
Manavgat, Turkey
13 000 m²
HOTEL AREA: 13.000 M2 (11.039 + 2.000) CAPACITY: 335 ROOMS OPENING: …
€ 22,684,890
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
20
2 000 m²
8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€ 17,793,867
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
500 m²
1/1
Villa building for 5 apartments by the sea in KESTEL for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya, K…
€ 823,151
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL