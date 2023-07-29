Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Offices

Mountain View Offices for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

commercial property
85
hotels
9
shops
18
Office To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 20 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
This all-inclusive deluxe hotel is located in Alanya, 12 km from the beach. It features a …
€ 42,500,000
Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel
Istanbul, Turkey
Turkey.Istanbul Hotel in the old town of the current, very cozy 5-storey hotel in the most p…
€ 6,736,184
Shop in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Tenanted Shop for Sale Near Metro in Istanbul Bagcilar. Investment shop is located in Bagcil…
€ 1,119,581
Hotel 20 bedrooms in Antalya, Turkey
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
5 star beach hotel near Konyaalti beach   The hotel is in a convenient location, half…
€ 1,000,000
Commercial in Sisli, Turkey
Commercial
Sisli, Turkey
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Office in a luxury complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located …
€ 414,358
Office 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Office 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
Excellent Duplex office 1 + 1 in Gazipaşa with separate kitchenArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazipa…
€ 143,907
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 164 m²
Ready Commercial Properties in a Big Complex in Beylikdüzü. Located on the main street, comm…
€ 658,811
Hotel in Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
Area 15 000 m²
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY:164 ROOMS ALL INCLUSIVE CONSEPT, MAIN RESTAURANT, B…
€ 13,942,321
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial area in the under construction premium project in KARGICAKArea: Antalya, Alanya, …
€ 134,314
Hotel in Manavgat, Turkey
Hotel
Manavgat, Turkey
Area 13 000 m²
HOTEL AREA:  13.000 M2 (11.039 + 2.000) CAPACITY:  335 ROOMS OPENING:  …
€ 22,684,890
Commercial real estate in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial real estate
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€ 17,793,867
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa building for 5 apartments by the sea in KESTEL for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya, K…
€ 823,151
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir