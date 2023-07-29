Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Investment Properties for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel in Derekoey, Turkey
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
Area 8 000 m²
HOTEL AREA:  8.000 M2 CAPACITY:   92 ROOMS BEACH:  750 M AWAY FROM THE …
€ 6,798,750
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop in the area of Kyuchuk-Hasbache AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, KyuchukhasbahceThe store a…
€ 54,781
Shop in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Shop
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Shop on Main Avenue in Prestigious Location in Muratpasa Shop for sale in Antalya i…
€ 428,924
Hotel in Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
Area 15 000 m²
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY:164 ROOMS ALL INCLUSIVE CONSEPT, MAIN RESTAURANT, B…
€ 13,942,321
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 792,163
Office 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€ 348,314
Shop in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Tenanted Shop for Sale Near Metro in Istanbul Bagcilar. Investment shop is located in Bagcil…
€ 1,119,581
Shop 1 bedroom in Karakocali, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€ 696,628
Office in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Office
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
Excellent office space in IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, CheckmakerYOU ARE IN SPECIAL ARCHITECT…
€ 469,522
Hotel 20 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
This all-inclusive deluxe hotel is located in Alanya, 12 km from the beach. It features a …
€ 42,500,000
Hotel 2 rooms in Mugla, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms
Mugla, Turkey
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
Small cozy hotel with 20 rooms in KötekliArea: Mugla, Mentes, KötekliFor sale hotel for only…
€ 1,989,281
Commercial 1 room in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Accommodation for a store with the right to obtain citizenship in ŞEKERHANEArea: Antalya, Al…
€ 263,830
