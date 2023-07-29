UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
1863
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Turkey
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Turkey
Marmara Region
Real estate for investment
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey
commercial property
85
hotels
9
offices
23
shops
18
Investment
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Office 1 bedroom
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1
95 m²
20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€ 261,733
Recommend
Office 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2
70 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€ 240,834
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1
230 m²
1/1
€ 443,235
Recommend
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
100 m²
9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€ 365,232
Recommend
Manufacture
Konya, Turkey
9 000 m²
TECHNICAL INFORMATION: Factory is located in Konya / Industrial Zone. Total factory area …
€ 7,712,863
Recommend
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Turkey Alanya Aparthotel (from 10 % per annum) Offer for investors! Residential complex with…
€ 6,332,911
Recommend
Hotel
Manavgat, Turkey
13 000 m²
HOTEL AREA: 13.000 M2 (11.039 + 2.000) CAPACITY: 335 ROOMS OPENING: …
€ 22,684,890
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
600 m²
1/1
Private store in Kestel area Area: Antalya, Alanya, KestelPrivate store for sale in Kesteli …
€ 729,419
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Payallar, Turkey
1
98 m²
1/1
Commercial area for the store in the complex in PayallarArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarDista…
€ 259,494
Recommend
Office
Alanya, Turkey
61 m²
1/1
€ 153,501
Recommend
Commercial 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
1
63 m²
4
Commercial real estate in Turkey has been becoming increasingly popular among foreign invest…
€ 223,352
Recommend
Office
Istanbul, Turkey
135 m²
65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€ 749,373
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL