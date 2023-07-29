Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Office 1 bedroom in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€ 261,733
Office 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€ 240,834
Commercial 1 room in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 443,235
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€ 365,232
Manufacture in Konya, Turkey
Manufacture
Konya, Turkey
Area 9 000 m²
TECHNICAL INFORMATION: Factory is located in Konya / Industrial Zone. Total factory area …
€ 7,712,863
Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Turkey Alanya Aparthotel (from 10 % per annum) Offer for investors! Residential complex with…
€ 6,332,911
Hotel in Manavgat, Turkey
Hotel
Manavgat, Turkey
Area 13 000 m²
HOTEL AREA:  13.000 M2 (11.039 + 2.000) CAPACITY:  335 ROOMS OPENING:  …
€ 22,684,890
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
Private store in Kestel area Area: Antalya, Alanya, KestelPrivate store for sale in Kesteli …
€ 729,419
Commercial 1 room in Payallar, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial area for the store in the complex in PayallarArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarDista…
€ 259,494
Office in Alanya, Turkey
Office
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 153,501
Commercial 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
Commercial real estate in Turkey has been becoming increasingly popular among foreign invest…
€ 223,352
Office in Istanbul, Turkey
Office
Istanbul, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€ 749,373
