Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

commercial property
85
hotels
9
offices
23
shops
18
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 10 bedrooms in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Investment 10 bedrooms
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 23
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT   Designed with passion built with quality award winning civi…
€ 2,000,000
Investment 2 bedrooms in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Investment 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 861,175
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir