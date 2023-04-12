Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Hotels for sale in Turkey

18 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,800,000
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
Hotel 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,606,400
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,885,000
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 24,200,000
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,725,000
Hotelin Datca, Turkey
Hotel
Datca, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 1,036,800
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 13,750,000
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
600 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Beautiful 16-room hotel in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe hotel is located in the center …
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 2,454,200
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 570 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,324,400
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
Hotel 1 roomin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 530 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,636,800
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1 800 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 10,450,000
4-Star Hotel with 160 rooms on the first line of the sea in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Ko…
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1 676 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 2,035,000
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
Hotelin Yenikoey, Turkey
Hotel
Yenikoey, Turkey
1 500 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
Hotelin Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel
Istanbul, Turkey
€ 22,500,000
The hotel of 90 rooms is located next to exhibition and conference centers, as well as shopp…
Hotel 146 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 146 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
146 Number of rooms 2 500 m²
€ 9,500,000
Hotel 50 roomsin Lara, Turkey
Hotel 50 rooms
Lara, Turkey
50 Number of rooms 1 m²
€ 245,090

