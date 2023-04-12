Seaview Hotels for Sale in Turkey

UAE
32 properties total found
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,290,143
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
469 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 6,050,000
Aparthotel with kitchen and sea views in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraAll…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 24,200,000
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 10,725,000
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 13,750,000
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1/5 Floor
€ 1,760,000
Offering hotel license building in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraDistance …
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,454,200
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 570 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,324,400
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 530 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 4,636,800
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1 676 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 2,035,000
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
Hotel
Yenikoey, Turkey
1 500 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
420 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 847,000
Family hotel 6 apartmentsArea: Antalya, Alanya, CharsDistance to the sea: 2000One TAPU sells…
Hotel
Antalya, Turkey
€ 7,000,000
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KALEICI – ANTALYA CENTER (OLD TOWN) 66 ROOMS IN TOTAL, HISTORICAL…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
20 000 m²
€ 42,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 20.000 M2 ROOMS: 373 ANTALYA AIRPORT: 85 KM ALANYA CENTER: 32 KM SIT…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
10 000 m²
€ 37,500,000
TITLE DEED: 10.000 M2 ROOMS: 263 BEDS: 700 YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION:…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
89 000 m²
€ 72,500,000
HOTEL AREA: 89.000 M2 CAPACITY: 450 ROOMS LOCATION: DIRECT AT THE O…
Hotel
Kiris, Turkey
5 500 m²
€ 11,000,000
108 ROOMS IN TOTAL, OWN HOTEL BEACH 50 M AWAY FROM THE MAIN BUILDING TITLE DEED 5.500 …
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
35 000 m²
€ 57,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 35.000 M2 CAPACITY: 392 ROOMS / 950 BEDS LOCATION: DIRECTLY AT THE SEA …
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
€ 38,932,423
CAPACITY: 299 ROOMS BEACH: HOTEL PRIVATE BEACH OPENING: 2007 RENO…
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
1 100 m²
€ 5,000,000
BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE IN BODRUM AREA / AEGEAN COST HOTEL AREA: 1.100 M2 CAPACITY: 20…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
55 103 m²
€ 12,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 55.103 M2 CAPACITY: 349 ROOMS LOCATION: DIRECTLY AT THE …
Hotel
Manavgat, Turkey
13 000 m²
€ 25,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 13.000 M2 (11.039 + 2.000) CAPACITY: 335 ROOMS OPENING: …
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
11 763 m²
€ 24,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 11.736 m2 ROOMS: 178 PRIVATE BEACH: 150 m long YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION: 19…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
16 000 m²
€ 24,000,000
195 ROOMS IN TOTAL, TUNNEL TO THE HOTEL OWN SANDY BEACH TITLE DEED 16.000 M2 MAIN BUIL…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
163 000 m²
Price on request
GENERAL INFORMATION: LUXURY RESORT HOTEL, OVER 600 ROOMS, OVER 1400 BEDS. TOTAL HOTEL …
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
15 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY:164 ROOMS ALL INCLUSIVE CONSEPT, MAIN RESTAURANT, B…
Hotel
Kumkoey, Turkey
€ 6,700,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY: 153 ROOMS LOCATION: CLOSE TO SIDE CENTER / YACHT MARINA…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
6 200 m²
€ 13,300,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: 210 ROOMS IN TOTAL, ALL INCLUSIVE, MAIN RESTAURANT, BARS / CAFE, …
Hotel
Cesme, Turkey
55 000 m²
€ 40,000,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: 235 ROOMS IN TOTAL (STANDART, FAMILY ROOMS, SUITES, KING SUITE…
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
8 000 m²
€ 6,870,428
HOTEL AREA: 8.000 M2 CAPACITY: 92 ROOMS BEACH: 750 M AWAY FROM THE …
Search using the map