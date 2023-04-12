UAE
44 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 8,800,000
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
Hotel 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,606,400
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,885,000
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 24,200,000
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 10,725,000
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
500 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 858,000
Villa building for 5 apartments by the sea in KESTEL for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya, K…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 13,750,000
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
600 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Beautiful 16-room hotel in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe hotel is located in the center …
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
1/4 Floor
€ 902,000
Four-story building near the FAMILY DAMLATASH IN ALANIAArea: Antalya, AlanyaIn the Building:…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
472 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 608,900
Shop facilities in the new premium complex in GÜLLER PINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler Pyn…
Commercial 1 room
Payallar, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
98 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 270,480
Commercial area for the store in the complex in PayallarArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarDista…
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
105 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 520,400
Commercial Square in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, KadykyoyThe complex is located in one of the be…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 530 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 4,636,800
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 570 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,324,400
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,454,200
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
300 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 885,000
Shoplifting in the unique new premium quality complex in AntalyaArea: Antalya, Aksu, Altynta…
Office
Alanya, Turkey
61 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 199,000
Wonderful office space in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 170The proje…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
104 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 450,000
One-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bot…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
305 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 650,000
Two-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bot…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
602 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,250,000
Three-story commercial premises in the new citizenship center in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, B…
Commercial
Karakocali, Turkey
90 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 450,000
Commercial Square in a Luxury Complex under construction in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDi…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
31 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
Commercial area in the under construction premium project in KARGICAKArea: Antalya, Alanya, …
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
104 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 620,000
Commercial premises in the new complex in AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the …
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
140 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 825,700
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1 676 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 2,035,000
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1 800 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 10,450,000
4-Star Hotel with 160 rooms on the first line of the sea in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Ko…
Hotel
Yenikoey, Turkey
1 500 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
138 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
Shoproom in the new residence in DemirtashArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDistance to the se…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
1 940 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 8,000,000
Cleopatra crown oneArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 50Hotel Information Ant…
