Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
36
Sekerhane Mahallesi
36
Antalya
11
Kemer
3
Gazipasa
1
Kaş
1
Konyaalti
1
Manavgat
1
Hotel 28 roomsin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel 28 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
28 Number of rooms 900 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
CAPACITY: 28 ROOMS HOTEL AREA: 806 M2 ANTALYA: 60 KM GENERAL INFORMATION: Main…
Hotelin Yenikoey, Turkey
Hotel
Yenikoey, Turkey
1 500 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
20 000 m²
€ 42,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 20.000 M2 ROOMS: 373 ANTALYA AIRPORT: 85 KM ALANYA CENTER: 32 KM SIT…
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
10 000 m²
€ 37,500,000
TITLE DEED:  10.000 M2 ROOMS:  263 BEDS:   700 YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION:…
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
89 000 m²
€ 72,500,000
HOTEL AREA:  89.000 M2 CAPACITY:  450 ROOMS LOCATION:   DIRECT AT THE O…
Hotelin Kiris, Turkey
Hotel
Kiris, Turkey
5 500 m²
€ 11,000,000
108 ROOMS IN TOTAL, OWN HOTEL BEACH 50 M AWAY FROM THE MAIN BUILDING TITLE DEED 5.500 …
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
55 103 m²
€ 12,000,000
HOTEL AREA:  55.103 M2 CAPACITY:  349 ROOMS LOCATION:  DIRECTLY AT THE …
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
11 763 m²
€ 24,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 11.736 m2 ROOMS: 178 PRIVATE BEACH: 150 m long YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION: 19…
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
16 000 m²
€ 24,000,000
195 ROOMS IN TOTAL, TUNNEL TO THE HOTEL OWN SANDY BEACH TITLE DEED 16.000 M2 MAIN BUIL…
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
163 000 m²
Price on request
GENERAL INFORMATION: LUXURY RESORT HOTEL, OVER 600 ROOMS, OVER 1400 BEDS. TOTAL HOTEL …
Hotelin Kemer, Turkey
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
15 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY:164 ROOMS ALL INCLUSIVE CONSEPT, MAIN RESTAURANT, B…
Hotelin Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
6 200 m²
€ 13,300,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: 210 ROOMS IN TOTAL,  ALL INCLUSIVE, MAIN RESTAURANT, BARS / CAFE, …
Hotelin Cesme, Turkey
Hotel
Cesme, Turkey
55 000 m²
€ 40,000,000
GENERAL INFORMATION:  235 ROOMS IN TOTAL (STANDART, FAMILY ROOMS, SUITES, KING SUITE…

