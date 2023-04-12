Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Thailand

Commercial 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Commercial 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 97,278
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 431,516
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 172,905
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259)  Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions…
Investment 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,221
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Revenue house 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Revenue house 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 100 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 103,743
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Hotelin Phuket, Thailand
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 21,299,863
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
Investment 2 roomsin Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 62,059
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 8% per annum for 5 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand A…
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
38 m²
€ 987,311
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort…
Hotelin Phangnga Province, Thailand
Hotel
Phangnga Province, Thailand
€ 15,089,773
PHA6706: Land area - 34.5 Rai Operating status: Hotel licenses from 2010 (extended for 5 yea…

