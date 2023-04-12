Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Profitable houses
Apartment buildings for sale in Phuket, Thailand
12 properties total found
Revenue house 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 100 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 103,743
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 4
€ 81,590
Apartments on the first run by Best Western A new phase of the already built apart hotel …
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 1
€ 210,063
Investment cottage with sea view Cottages with jacuzzi or pool, stunning sea views and a …
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
€ 99,430
New 1st line condo hotel with hotel management New complex on 1 line with hotel managemen…
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 4
€ 214,781
Apartments on the first line of Mai Khao beach First line of Mai Khao beach! Great sea vi…
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 7
€ 101,469
Apartments with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum • End of construction: February 2023…
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 5
€ 100,578
Apartments at the hotel in the Laguna area A unique offer - a new project that combines a…
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 8
€ 112,033
Apartments with a guaranteed income of 7% per annum Unique project on Karon Beach! The co…
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 7
€ 112,642
Location of the residential complex on one of the best beaches in Southeast Asia, on Karon B…
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 5
€ 222,240
Luxury apartments next to the sea on Kamala Beach, which houses the legendary Cafe del Mar B…
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 4
€ 118,122
The complex is being built 10 meters from Kamala Beach. This location is called the Milliona…
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
Number of floors 5
€ 110,273
Apart-hotel on the first line of Bang Tao beach • Delivery: December 2022 • To the sea: …
