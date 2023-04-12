Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Real estate for investment

Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
7
Investment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² Number of floors 3
€ 113,491
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² Number of floors 2
€ 113,491
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 2
€ 326,755
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 2
€ 221,994
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,787
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go