Hotels for sale in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
€ 977,898
KAR6864: Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully f…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
€ 11,276,398
MAI6793: Investment in a hotel property in Phuket! Managed by Centara! Just 750 meters to th…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 21,299,863
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
38 m²
€ 987,311
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 060 m²
€ 1,879,400
PAT4623: The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 minutes …
Hotel
Patong, Thailand
€ 877,601
PAT4630: Gorgeous renovated hotel located in Patong, the most popular region in Phuket. Jus…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
€ 839,465
NAI4714: Small cozy hotel is located in Saiyuan road, Nai Harn. Situated in a prime location…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
658 m²
€ 1,251,208
NAI5244: A Luxury Apart- Hotel with 12-13 Luxury Rooms & Big car park, Garden, Pool, etc…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 551,291
RAW5601: The hotel is located in the south of the island of Phuket at Rawai area. It is a we…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 556,302
PAT5740: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
580 m²
€ 1,729,048
PAT5812: This stylish five-story hotel was built in 2018. It offers wonderful views of the A…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,127,640
CHA5845: This boutique hotel is just a 5-minute drive from Dragon Muay Thai Training Camp an…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,554,608
PAT5910: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
320 m²
€ 802,378
NYG6153: This wonderful plot of 2400 sq. m. along with bungalows and a large master house in…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,000,465
PAT6347: A cozy and small hotel complex, with 17 rooms, where each guest will feel comfortab…
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
350 m²
€ 263,116
RAW6389: A cozy hotel located in the heart of Rawai. It will be a great investment for you. …
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
144 m²
€ 1,241,179
PAT6448: Hotel for sale, in the center of developed infrastructure. In walking distance, a l…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
1 008 m²
€ 1,185,525
RAW6489: A brand new boutique hotel for sale located in the Rawai area. The hotel was commis…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
7 052 m²
€ 22,448,816
CHA6632: Brand new condominium, in the final stages of construction. Elite class complex loc…
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
600 m²
€ 952,229
BAN6675: URGENT SALE of a part of the hotel! Part of a working hotel with additional land. 8…
