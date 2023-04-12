Thailand
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Commercial 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 97,278
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 431,516
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 172,905
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions…
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 122,221
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Revenue house 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 100 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 103,743
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 21,299,863
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2 Number of rooms
36 m²
€ 62,059
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 8% per annum for 5 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand A…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
38 m²
€ 987,311
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort…
