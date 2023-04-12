Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

16 properties total found
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² Number of floors 3
€ 113,491
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² Number of floors 2
€ 113,491
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 431,516
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 2
€ 326,755
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 2
€ 221,994
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 172,905
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,787
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259)  Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions…
Investment 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,221
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Investment 2 roomsin Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 110,408
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 7% per annum for 15 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand …
Investment 2 roomsin Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 62,059
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 8% per annum for 5 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand A…
Investment 2 roomsin Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 55,343
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 9% per annum for 3 years Real estate investment in Thailand Ap…
Investment 1 roomin Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 83,895
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 10% per annum for 10 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand…
Investment 1 roomin Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 104,454
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income up to 12% per annum Investment real estate in Thai…
Investment 1 roomin Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 1 room
Phuket Province, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 33 m²
€ 84,278
Thailand in Phuket Apartments with income 7 -10% of annual Real Estate Investments in Thaila…
Investment 2 roomsin Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
2 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 535,446
Thailand in Phuket Apartments managed by hotel 5 * Investment real estate in Thailand Apartm…

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

