Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Commercial real estate in Phuket, Thailand
Patong
11
50 properties total found
Commercial 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 97,278
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 113,491
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 113,491
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 431,516
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 326,755
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 221,994
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 172,905
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 122,787
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions…
Investment 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 122,221
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Revenue house 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 100 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 103,743
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
€ 977,898
KAR6864: Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully f…
Commercial
Phuket, Thailand
€ 526,232
PAT6849: Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has an ope…
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
71 m²
€ 131,558
CHA6333: Very well 3 storey building, situated in a great location in Sunrise Chalong bay ro…
Commercial
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
€ 2,255,280
KTH6811: Commercial building for sale in the center of Phuket island! 3 floors area: 3,200 s…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
€ 11,276,398
MAI6793: Investment in a hotel property in Phuket! Managed by Centara! Just 750 meters to th…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 21,299,863
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
38 m²
€ 987,311
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 060 m²
€ 1,879,400
PAT4623: The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 minutes …
Hotel
Patong, Thailand
€ 877,601
PAT4630: Gorgeous renovated hotel located in Patong, the most popular region in Phuket. Jus…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
€ 839,465
NAI4714: Small cozy hotel is located in Saiyuan road, Nai Harn. Situated in a prime location…
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
225 m²
€ 192,952
CHA5031: 3 Story Commercial Building is convenient for business in Phuket. It is located in…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
658 m²
€ 1,251,208
NAI5244: A Luxury Apart- Hotel with 12-13 Luxury Rooms & Big car park, Garden, Pool, etc…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 551,291
RAW5601: The hotel is located in the south of the island of Phuket at Rawai area. It is a we…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 556,302
PAT5740: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
580 m²
€ 1,729,048
PAT5812: This stylish five-story hotel was built in 2018. It offers wonderful views of the A…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,127,640
CHA5845: This boutique hotel is just a 5-minute drive from Dragon Muay Thai Training Camp an…
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,554,608
PAT5910: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
450 m²
€ 902,112
KAR6062: Great investment opportunity to introduce to your clients. This restaurant is in op…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
320 m²
€ 802,378
NYG6153: This wonderful plot of 2400 sq. m. along with bungalows and a large master house in…
