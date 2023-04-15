Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Patong

Commercial real estate in Patong, Thailand

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Commercial 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 96,085
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,099
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 426,222
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 2
€ 322,746
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 2
€ 219,270
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 170,783
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 121,281
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir