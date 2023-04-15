Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Patong, Thailand

Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,099
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 426,222
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 2
€ 322,746
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 2
€ 219,270
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 170,783
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroomin Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 121,281
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
