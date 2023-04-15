Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Phuket Province
Phuket
Patong
Commercial real estate in Patong, Thailand
11 properties total found
Commercial 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 96,085
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 112,099
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,099
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 426,222
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 322,746
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 219,270
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 170,783
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Investment 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 121,281
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Revenue house 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 100 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 102,470
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Hotel
Patong, Thailand
€ 866,834
PAT4630: Gorgeous renovated hotel located in Patong, the most popular region in Phuket. Jus…
Commercial
Patong, Thailand
€ 908,370
PAT6454: Business for sale. Price reduced for the quick sale. A cozy hotel in the center of …
