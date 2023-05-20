Thailand
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Thailand
New houses in Thailand
All new buildings in Thailand
36
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Thailand
Residential
Apartment in Thailand
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Thailand
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Thailand
Luxury Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Commercial
All commercial properties in Thailand
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Thailand
Find an Agent in Thailand
Real estate agencies in Thailand
Agents in Thailand
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Thailand
Phuket
20
Phuket Province
20
Hotel
Clear all
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 264 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
264
18
€ 40,671,400
Offering a 264-room hotel for sale next to Pattaya Seaview in every room. Located on a 1-…
Recommend
Hotel
Lat Krabang Subdistrict, Thailand
2 650 m²
5
€ 3,289,171
An 40-key airport hotel in Bangkok - Thailand - with an outdoor swimming pool is just put on…
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
€ 986,751
KAR6864: Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully f…
Recommend
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
3 200 m²
€ 11,378,483
MAI6793: Investment in a hotel property in Phuket! Managed by Centara! Just 750 meters to th…
Recommend
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 21,492,689
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
38 m²
€ 996,249
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort…
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
2 060 m²
€ 1,896,414
PAT4623: The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 minutes …
Recommend
Hotel
Patong, Thailand
€ 885,546
PAT4630: Gorgeous renovated hotel located in Patong, the most popular region in Phuket. Jus…
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
9
€ 847,065
NAI4714: Small cozy hotel is located in Saiyuan road, Nai Harn. Situated in a prime location…
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
658 m²
€ 1,262,536
NAI5244: A Luxury Apart- Hotel with 12-13 Luxury Rooms & Big car park, Garden, Pool, etc…
Recommend
Hotel
Phangnga Province, Thailand
€ 3,162,664
PHA5533: High-Standard hotel is located in Ko Kho Khao island at Phangnga province. Resort c…
Recommend
Hotel
Phangnga Province, Thailand
€ 10,619,917
PHA5587: This fantastic complex consisted of six villas and set up on a plot of 2000 sq.m. i…
Recommend
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 556,281
RAW5601: The hotel is located in the south of the island of Phuket at Rawai area. It is a we…
Recommend
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 561,338
PAT5740: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
580 m²
€ 1,744,701
PAT5812: This stylish five-story hotel was built in 2018. It offers wonderful views of the A…
Recommend
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,137,848
CHA5845: This boutique hotel is just a 5-minute drive from Dragon Muay Thai Training Camp an…
Recommend
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
€ 1,568,681
PAT5910: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
320 m²
€ 809,642
NYG6153: This wonderful plot of 2400 sq. m. along with bungalows and a large master house in…
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
€ 1,009,522
PAT6347: A cozy and small hotel complex, with 17 rooms, where each guest will feel comfortab…
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
6
350 m²
€ 265,498
RAW6389: A cozy hotel located in the heart of Rawai. It will be a great investment for you. …
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
9
144 m²
€ 1,252,415
PAT6448: Hotel for sale, in the center of developed infrastructure. In walking distance, a l…
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Ban Kata, Thailand
9
1 008 m²
€ 1,196,258
RAW6489: A brand new boutique hotel for sale located in the Rawai area. The hotel was commis…
Recommend
Hotel
Phangnga Province, Thailand
€ 9,426,845
PHA6618: Exclusive property for sale located in 41 Rai, surrounded by tropical jungle and 23…
Recommend
Hotel
Phuket, Thailand
7 052 m²
€ 22,652,044
CHA6632: Brand new condominium, in the final stages of construction. Elite class complex loc…
Recommend
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2
600 m²
€ 960,850
BAN6675: URGENT SALE of a part of the hotel! Part of a working hotel with additional land. 8…
Recommend
Hotel
Phangnga Province, Thailand
€ 15,226,379
PHA6706: Land area - 34.5 Rai Operating status: Hotel licenses from 2010 (extended for 5 yea…
Recommend
Properties features in Thailand
commercial property
apartment buildings
investment properties
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL