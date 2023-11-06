Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Tanzania
  4. Sumbawanga
  5. Other

Commercial property for sale in Sumbawanga, Tanzania

Other To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
MEAT PROCESSING PLANT AND ANIMAL FEED INDUSTRY FOR SALE in Sumbawanga, Tanzania
MEAT PROCESSING PLANT AND ANIMAL FEED INDUSTRY FOR SALE
Sumbawanga, Tanzania
Area 147 000 m²
DETAILS MEAT PROCESSING PLANT AND ANIMAL FEED INDUSTRY FOR SALE Discover an outstandin…
€3,73M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir