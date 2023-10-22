Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Switzerland
  4. Zug

Commercial real estate in Zug, Switzerland

1 property total found
Office 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Zug, Switzerland
Office 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Zug, Switzerland
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 21
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir