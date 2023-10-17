Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Switzerland

Office 10 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Zug, Switzerland
Office 10 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Zug, Switzerland
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 21
€11,00M
