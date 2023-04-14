Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Xabia Javea

Commercial real estate in Xabia Javea, Spain

3 properties total found
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Xabia Javea, Spain
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
13 bath 900 m²
€ 2,695,000
The Torre Rey Jaume I (King Jaime I Fortress) is a unique and unique place located in one of…
Commercial real estatein Xabia Javea, Spain
Commercial real estate
Xabia Javea, Spain
28 bath
€ 5,000,000
We offer you a boutique hotel in the historical center of Alicant.The building has been comp…
Commercialin Xabia Javea, Spain
Commercial
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath 268 m² Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
A rare and fantastic opportunity to acquire absolutely new and completely reconstructed bout…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir