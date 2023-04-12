Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Shops

Mountain View Shops for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
51
Orihuela
51
Alicante
50
la Marina Alta
37
Calp
21
l Alfas del Pi
11
el Baix Vinalopo
9
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
8
Show more
Shop To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
160 m²
€ 453,324
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barce lone. On one of the central master ale. C…
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
63 m²
€ 47,663
L ocal commercial in Torrevieja sold very economical price. It has 63 m2 of surface, located…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
665 m²
€ 2,901,276
The Hotel in the ancient building of 1890 of construction near Eshample of the city of Barce…
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
€ 746,799
Favorable offer! There are all permissions to purchase and sell fuel. By acquiring property …
Hotel 44 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel 44 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
44 bath Number of floors 6
€ 4,500,000
The beautiful hotel locateded in 4 km from the center of the well-known resort of Benidorm.…
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
192 m²
€ 1,414,372
Commercial premises in the Siutat Beia district of Barcelona. A block from Plaza Catalunia!…
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 531 m²
€ 4,343,826
For sale is a complex of 3 buildings near the city of Olot, the town of La Vall d'en Bas in…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
270 m²
€ 686,929
Hostel in La Salute - Gracia of Barcelona. Total area 270 m.sq. The last major reform…
Commercial real estatein Finestrat, Spain
Commercial real estate
Finestrat, Spain
14 bath 2 702 m²
€ 4,978,657
Unique investment opportunity! Attractive hotel in the picturesque place of the prestigious …
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
250 m²
€ 453,324
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barcelona, in the Gothic Quarter 100 meters fro…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,100,000
Commercial real estatein Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Commercial real estate
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
17 bath 1 000 m²
€ 1,792,317
Great family-run hotel in Campelo. K features elegant and spacious rooms with private bath…

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir