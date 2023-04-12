Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
76
l Alacanti
59
Benidorm
54
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
51
Orihuela
51
Alicante
50
la Marina Alta
37
Calp
21
37 properties total found
Officein Altea, Spain
Office
Altea, Spain
96 m²
€ 495,000
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
Commercialin Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
1 981 m²
€ 1,288,000
Hotelin Alicante, Spain
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
750 m²
€ 4,000,000
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
Commercialin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 269,500
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
450 m²
€ 750,000
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
€ 3,200,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the El Campello area. The total area of 0.00 m2,…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,800,000
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 112 m²
€ 112,000
Commercial Unit in Guardamar del Segura. Commercial space in the center of Guardamar del Seg…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 46 m²
€ 41,000
Local beauty salon and massages on the beach of Los Locos. A Aesthetics and Massage shop for…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 139,000
Bar-Café for sale in town center of Torrevieja
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Shopin Benidorm, Spain
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
€ 7,500,000
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
Commercialin Orihuela, Spain
Commercial
Orihuela, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 11,000,000
Spain Province Barcelona Restaurant on the first line from the sea One of the best restauran…
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 6,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
Hotelin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 732 m²
€ 5,995,000
Spain Costa del Maresme New hotel 3 *** 200m from the beach Magnificent new hotel 3 *** in a…
Commercialin Orihuela, Spain
Commercial
Orihuela, Spain
360 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Spain Costa Brava Restaurant on the first line Sale of real estate and successful business! …
Commercialin Orihuela, Spain
Commercial
Orihuela, Spain
199 m²
€ 950,000
Spain Costa Dorada Restaurant on the Embankment A very popular restaurant on the promenade o…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
26 600 m²
€ 50,000,000
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
Commercialin Aspe, Spain
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
9 700 m²
€ 3,500,000
DescriptionCommercial building for rent with CONSUM supermarket in Alicante!Consum supermark…
Commercialin Cortes de Pallas, Spain
Commercial
Cortes de Pallas, Spain
1 300 m²
€ 2,600,000
DescriptionBuilding for sale, 24 tourist apartments, 2.6 million Euro, 6.15% profitability.L…
Commercialin Casinos, Spain
Commercial
Casinos, Spain
2 037 m²
€ 3,550,000
DescriptionGreat investment!New commercial premises with a tenant in Valencia: € 3.55 millio…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
600 m²
€ 1,500,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – € 1.5 million, 7.5% profitability!Location: …
Shopin Casinos, Spain
Shop
Casinos, Spain
3 510 m²
€ 9,000,000
DescriptionShopping center in Valencia – the new supermarket Mercadona and Burger King resta…
Hotelin Denia, Spain
Hotel
Denia, Spain
5 066 m²
€ 5,200,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Costa Blanca region, 5,2 million €, 110 rooms!The hotel was…
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
3 260 m²
€ 1,900,000
DescriptionNew hotel-residence for the elderly people in Alicante, Spain for 1.9 million eur…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 085 m²
€ 2,850,000
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 2,700,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Alicante right on the beach, 2.7 million € !!!Hotel area: 1…
Commercialin Aspe, Spain
Commercial
Aspe, Spain
1 900 m²
€ 950,000
DescriptionCommercial premise in the center of Alicante, 950.000 €, 7.8% profitability!Area …
Hotelin Sierra Engarceran, Spain
Hotel
Sierra Engarceran, Spain
6 350 m²
€ 6,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * on the first line of the sea in Spain, 120 rooms, 6.0 million Euros.The…
Shopin Benidorm, Spain
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 388 m²
€ 30,000,000
DescriptionShopping center in Benidorm (Alicante), 30 million Euros with a 5% profitability.…

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

