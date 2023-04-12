Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Profitable houses

Pool Apartment buildings for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

la Marina Baixa
139
Torrevieja
76
l Alacanti
59
Benidorm
54
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
51
Orihuela
51
Alicante
50
la Marina Alta
37
Show more
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
474 m²
€ 1,133,311
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. On the central avenue of t…
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Hotel 118 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel 118 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
118 bath 5 851 m²
€ 11,540,402
Hotel for sale in Benidorm with more than 100 rooms. It´s very well located, just 200 m…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 166 m²
€ 168,522
Local of 166 square meters just 30 meters from the sea. It has 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and kitc…
Commercialin Community of Madrid, Spain
Commercial
Community of Madrid, Spain
€ 1,089,152
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 199,000
Commercialin Puerto Real, Spain
Commercial
Puerto Real, Spain
104 m²
€ 225,000
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
23 500 m²
€ 19,060,166
Spain Madrid Hotel 4 * in the suburbs of the Valid Hotel 4 * 14 min drive from Madrid, next …
Commercialin Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial
Elx Elche, Spain
500 m²
€ 6,000,000
Commercial premises for sale in Elche in the Elche area. The total area of 500.00 m2, the pl…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 12 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 bath 615 m² Number of floors 2
€ 846,000
Attention!!! Excellent opportunity for investors! The building with great apartments in Alf…
Hotelin Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
3 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
DescriptionFor sale 3 * ski-hotel in Spain: 2.5 million euros with 6.4% profitability.The ho…
Commercialin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
175 m²
€ 264,000

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir