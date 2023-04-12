UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Revenue house
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Profitable houses
Seaview Apartment buildings for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
la Marina Alta
37
Calp
21
l Alfas del Pi
11
el Baix Vinalopo
9
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
8
Aspe
8
San Miguel de Salinas
8
Altea
6
Teulada
6
Santa Pola
5
Sant Joan d Alacant
5
Guardamar del Segura
5
Elx Elche
4
la Plana Alta
3
Xabia Javea
3
Benissa
3
Denia
3
Safor
3
el Camp de Turia
2
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
2
Show more
Show less
Revenue house
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,245,117
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
Commercial real estate
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
101 bath
7 487 m²
€ 12,446,643
We offer a magnificent seafront hotel and in only 500 m from it in the town of Kampelyo and…
Office
Barcelona, Spain
326 m²
€ 861,316
Object by reduced I value the old price 1,250,00 0 Euro. Commercial premises in the E…
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
53 m²
-1 Floor
€ 17,500
For sale garage in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area, located on the -1st floor. The total ar…
Commercial
Malaga, Spain
45 m²
€ 121,815
Business Premises - Málaga (Centro Histórico) , Built Surface 45m2, Lift, Empty
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
135 m²
€ 1,142,377
Коммерческое помещение в центре города Барселона, районе Раваль, одна из самых оживленных ту…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
1 bath
85 m²
€ 126,452
Commercial premises in Alicante, in the area of Los Montesinos in the center in very good co…
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 1,133,311
Commercial premises in the Ginardo area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. F…
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 651 m²
€ 14,409,475
Building in sale in an exclusive quarter of Madrid, consists of 26 housings, 1 office and 2 …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 113 m²
€ 2,155,312
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel in Pineda de Mar Apart-hotel on the third line from the beach …
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
38 m²
€ 65,000
Commercial premises equipped for an open-plan grocery store and having a valid license, allo…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
4 160 m²
€ 2,987,194
Commercial building of modern construction for rent with a three-street façade, ideal for al…
Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map