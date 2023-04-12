Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartment buildings for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

la Marina Alta
37
Calp
21
l Alfas del Pi
11
el Baix Vinalopo
9
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
8
Aspe
8
San Miguel de Salinas
8
Altea
6
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,245,117
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
Commercial real estatein Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Commercial real estate
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
101 bath 7 487 m²
€ 12,446,643
We offer a magnificent seafront hotel and in only 500 m from it in the town of Kampelyo and…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
326 m²
€ 861,316
Object by reduced I value the old price 1,250,00 0 Euro. Commercial premises in the E…
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
53 m² -1 Floor
€ 17,500
For sale garage in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area, located on the -1st floor. The total ar…
Commercialin Malaga, Spain
Commercial
Malaga, Spain
45 m²
€ 121,815
Business Premises - Málaga (Centro Histórico) , Built Surface 45m2, Lift, Empty
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
135 m²
€ 1,142,377
Коммерческое помещение в центре города Барселона, районе Раваль, одна из самых оживленных ту…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
1 bath 85 m²
€ 126,452
Commercial premises in Alicante, in the area of Los Montesinos in the center in very good co…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 1,133,311
Commercial premises in the Ginardo area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. F…
Commercialin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 651 m²
€ 14,409,475
Building in sale in an exclusive quarter of Madrid, consists of 26 housings, 1 office and 2 …
Hotelin Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 113 m²
€ 2,155,312
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel in Pineda de Mar Apart-hotel on the third line from the beach …
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
38 m²
€ 65,000
Commercial premises equipped for an open-plan grocery store and having a valid license, allo…
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
4 160 m²
€ 2,987,194
Commercial building of modern construction for rent with a three-street façade, ideal for al…

