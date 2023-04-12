Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Profitable houses

Mountain View Apartment buildings for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Orihuela
51
Alicante
50
la Marina Alta
37
Calp
21
l Alfas del Pi
11
el Baix Vinalopo
9
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
8
Aspe
8
Show more
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Office 1 bathroomin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Office 1 bathroom
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
1 bath 115 m²
€ 181,330
Commercial premises in Marbella, office located on the first line of the sea. The room has …
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
250 m²
€ 453,324
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barcelona, in the Gothic Quarter 100 meters fro…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
26 600 m²
€ 50,000,000
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
Hotel 75 roomsin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 75 rooms
Barcelona, Spain
75 Number of rooms
€ 35,700,000
Offered for sale fantastic hotel in Barcelona, Spain This hotel is located in a very quiet …
Investmentin Torrevieja, Spain
Investment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 100 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 1100.00 m2 consists of…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
4 785 m²
€ 20,875,420
Spain Barcelona Hotel 4 ***** near Plaza de España New modern stunning successfully operatin…
Commercialin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Commercial
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 651 m²
€ 14,409,475
Building in sale in an exclusive quarter of Madrid, consists of 26 housings, 1 office and 2 …
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 1,593,170
The advantages of investing in this facility: 1) This is a passive type of income for invest…
Investmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
16 000 m²
€ 10,990,860
Geriatric centre in the Alicante province. It´s currently empty and did not get to prem…
Hotel 19 bedroomsin Cullera, Spain
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
500 m²
€ 778,519
Hotel 2 stars, built in 2003, a three storey building in very good condition, includes 19 sp…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 311,166
First Line of the sea! Profitability of 50%! the First place on real estate! Rare cha…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
90 m²
€ 698,120
Commercial premises in the Siutat Beia district of Barcelona. A step away from the world-fa…

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir