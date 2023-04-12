Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Albacete, Spain
Commercial
Albacete, Spain
1 670 m²
€ 2,273,255
The unique investment offer is "LEROY Merl & iacute; n" and "CONSUM"!!! Lease contract 30 …
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
8 300 m²
€ 15,500,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Mallorca, 189 rooms, 15.5 million €, 6% profitability!The hotel is l…
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
82 m²
€ 52,260
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 82.00 m2 co…
Hotelin Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
2 036 m²
€ 20,000,000
DescriptionThe most exclusive Boutique Hotel on the island of Ibiza, € 20 mill. €!A hotel fo…
Commercialin Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
3 441 m²
€ 4,538,135
Spain Barcelona Restaurant for Great Celebrations A large, very popular restaurant in the el…
Commercialin Spain, Spain
Commercial
Spain, Spain
€ 4,814,051
The excellent winery is located in the Arafo district, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. The…
Hotelin Santiago del Teide, Spain
Hotel
Santiago del Teide, Spain
14 900 m²
€ 95,500,000
DescriptionGreat 5 * Hotel in the Canary Islands: 306 rooms, 95.5 million euros!!!The hotel …
Commercialin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
114 m²
€ 120,000
Commercialin Costa Blanca, Spain
Commercial
Costa Blanca, Spain
2 430 m²
€ 2,447,952
The Consum supermarket covers an area of 2430 sq.m. and is located on the 1st floor of a se…
Hotel 194 bedroomsin Calp, Spain
Hotel 194 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
14 161 m²
€ 16,980,878
It is situated less than 200 m2 from the beach and marina. This hotel is a modern style, whe…
Restaurant 5 bathroomsin Malaga, Spain
Restaurant 5 bathrooms
Malaga, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,762,706
Option Rent-To-Buy! For 8 years, conditions to negociate.Contract for rent up to 20 years. T…
Hotel 118 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel 118 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
118 bath 5 851 m²
€ 11,540,402
Hotel for sale in Benidorm with more than 100 rooms. It´s very well located, just 200 m…

