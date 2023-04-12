UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Real estate for investment
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
San Miguel de Salinas
8
Altea
6
Teulada
6
Santa Pola
5
Sant Joan d Alacant
5
Guardamar del Segura
5
Elx Elche
4
la Plana Alta
3
Xabia Javea
3
Benissa
3
Denia
3
Safor
3
el Camp de Turia
2
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
2
Gandia
2
Rojales
2
Comarca de Valencia
1
El Valle de Cofrentes-Ayora
1
l Alcoia
1
Pilar de la Horadada
1
Show more
Show less
Investment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Office
Barcelona, Spain
130 m²
€ 770,651
Commercial premises in the Ginardo district of Bar elephant. Located on the square on…
Commercial
Puerto Real, Spain
104 m²
€ 225,000
Commercial
Calp, Spain
1 255 m²
€ 1,042,921
FOR SALE, SHOPPING ROOM IN THE CENTRE OF CALPE WITH 1,330 M2. THE LOCAL IS SITUATED ON A CO…
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
400 m²
€ 365,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
180 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 537,695
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Hotel 110 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
110 Number of rooms
€ 19,000,000
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
23 500 m²
€ 19,060,166
Spain Madrid Hotel 4 * in the suburbs of the Valid Hotel 4 * 14 min drive from Madrid, next …
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
26 900 m²
€ 995,731
We offer a profitable investment in gas stations for the retail sale of gasoline and gas. Ri…
Commercial 1 bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 135,917
Commercial
Calp, Spain
249 m²
€ 357,573
LOCAL ON 2 FLOORS OF 295 M2, IDEAL FOR BUSINESS STORE, GREENGROCERS, WAREHOUSE. FOR SALE FUR…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 11,225,583
Spain Barcelona Hotel on 1 line A large operating hotel on the first line from the beach in …
Commercial
Albacete, Spain
1 670 m²
€ 2,273,255
The unique investment offer is "LEROY Merl & iacute; n" and "CONSUM"!!! Lease contract 30 …
Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map