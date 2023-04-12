Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Real estate for investment

Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

San Miguel de Salinas
8
Altea
6
Teulada
6
Santa Pola
5
Sant Joan d Alacant
5
Guardamar del Segura
5
Elx Elche
4
la Plana Alta
3
Show more
Investment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
130 m²
€ 770,651
Commercial premises in the Ginardo district of Bar elephant. Located on the square on…
Commercialin Puerto Real, Spain
Commercial
Puerto Real, Spain
104 m²
€ 225,000
Commercialin Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
1 255 m²
€ 1,042,921
FOR SALE, SHOPPING ROOM IN THE CENTRE OF CALPE WITH 1,330 M2. THE LOCAL IS SITUATED ON A CO…
Commercialin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Commercial
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
400 m²
€ 365,000
Commercial 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 180 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 537,695
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Hotel 110 roomsin Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 110 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
110 Number of rooms
€ 19,000,000
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
23 500 m²
€ 19,060,166
Spain Madrid Hotel 4 * in the suburbs of the Valid Hotel 4 * 14 min drive from Madrid, next …
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
26 900 m²
€ 995,731
We offer a profitable investment in gas stations for the retail sale of gasoline and gas. Ri…
Commercial 1 bathroomin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
€ 135,917
Commercialin Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
249 m²
€ 357,573
LOCAL ON 2 FLOORS OF 295 M2, IDEAL FOR BUSINESS STORE, GREENGROCERS, WAREHOUSE. FOR SALE FUR…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 11,225,583
Spain Barcelona Hotel on 1 line A large operating hotel on the first line from the beach in …
Commercialin Albacete, Spain
Commercial
Albacete, Spain
1 670 m²
€ 2,273,255
The unique investment offer is "LEROY Merl & iacute; n" and "CONSUM"!!! Lease contract 30 …

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir