Pool Hotels for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Hotel
7 properties total found
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
26 600 m²
€ 50,000,000
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
600 m²
€ 1,500,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – € 1.5 million, 7.5% profitability!Location: …
Hotelin Denia, Spain
Hotel
Denia, Spain
5 066 m²
€ 5,200,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Costa Blanca region, 5,2 million €, 110 rooms!The hotel was…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 085 m²
€ 2,850,000
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 2,700,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Alicante right on the beach, 2.7 million € !!!Hotel area: 1…
Hotelin Sierra Engarceran, Spain
Hotel
Sierra Engarceran, Spain
6 350 m²
€ 6,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * on the first line of the sea in Spain, 120 rooms, 6.0 million Euros.The…

