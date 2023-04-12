UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Hotels
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Teulada
6
Santa Pola
5
Sant Joan d Alacant
5
Guardamar del Segura
5
Elx Elche
4
la Plana Alta
3
Xabia Javea
3
Benissa
3
Denia
3
Safor
3
el Camp de Turia
2
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
2
Gandia
2
Rojales
2
Comarca de Valencia
1
El Valle de Cofrentes-Ayora
1
l Alcoia
1
Pilar de la Horadada
1
l Alt Millars
1
el Campello
1
Show more
Show less
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial real estate
Alicante, Spain
12 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 746,799
The sunny property has an exceptional view of the castle and an unparalleled location - in t…
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
8 bath
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
179 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 248,833
A fantastic new complex of modern European design in the Terra Marina area with highly devel…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
196 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 706,969
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
€ 4,000,000
Hotel in the historic centre of Alicante with excellent location: close to the beach, next…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
190 m²
€ 213,087
Large commercial premises with 3 windows, 2 access doors and more than 20 meters of facade. …
Commercial
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
200 m²
€ 167,283
The commercial real estate and the area of which is offered for sale makes 200 sq.m. and of…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
2 338 m²
€ 17,452,988
Hotel 3 stars in the heart of Barca loc. Total area 2338 mQ. Total Number Number 57. O…
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
18 bath
944 m²
€ 2,169,900
A unique opportunity of the investing to the high-class real estate in one of the most pres…
Commercial real estate
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
28 bath
885 m²
€ 924,073
A rare and unique investment opportunity to acquire a hotel in the province of Alicante , pa…
Hotel
Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 650 m²
€ 6,539,561
Spacious property*** first line to the sea, just 40 minutes from Alicante airport. After a m…
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
1 084 m²
€ 2,085,292
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra district of Barcelona. Total area 1084 m2. Curr…
